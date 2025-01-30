Leopards Spotted Roaming in North Bengaluru Residential Areas: Video Captures Nighttime Sightings

Leopards have been spotted wandering through residential neighborhoods in North Bengaluru, raising concerns about the safety of locals and pets. CCTV footage has captured two leopards roaming the area at night, while large paw prints found nearby confirm their presence. Reports indicate that the big cats have attacked livestock and dogs, prompting local authorities to act swiftly.

In response to these leopard sightings in residential areas, the Forest Department on leopard sightings has increased their efforts to ensure public safety. Traps have been set up in strategic locations, and residents are being urged to stay vigilant as part of Karnataka leopard rescue operations aimed at safely capturing and relocating the animals.

A video shared widely on local WhatsApp groups shows the leopards prowling near a house in Shivakotte village, near Yelahanka, further fueling anxieties about urban wildlife encounters in India. The video is a stark reminder of the ongoing man-animal conflict in India, particularly in areas where wildlife and human settlements overlap.

In addition to the video, large paw prints discovered in the area have confirmed the leopards' presence, and wildlife experts are now closely monitoring the situation. These incidents have prompted calls for increased focus on wildlife conservation in Bengaluru, as the city’s expanding urban sprawl has led to more frequent interactions between humans and wildlife. Leopard human conflict in Karnataka has been a growing concern in recent years as leopards are increasingly moving into residential zones in search of food and shelter.

Despite intensified night patrols and rescue efforts, the leopards have so far eluded capture. Local authorities continue to monitor the situation closely, with the Forest Department on leopard sightings assuring the public that all measures are being taken to address the issue while ensuring the safety of both residents and the animals.

These recent big cats spotted in Bengaluru underscore the importance of balancing urban development with the preservation of wildlife habitats, as Bengaluru's rapid growth continues to impact its surrounding natural areas.