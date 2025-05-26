Liquor shops to remain closed from May 29; sellers warn govt

Bengaluru: Liquor sellers in the state have decided to go on a bandh from May 29 across Karnataka to protest on the continuous price hike and increase in license fees. The Congress party has already increased the price of liquor thrice since coming to power. Due to this, liquor is not being sold as before. At the same time, the license fee of liquor sellers has been doubled.

In this context, the Liquor Sellers Association has called a meeting and held consultations. Then the liquor sellers have decided to close bars and restaurants and wine stores from May 29. A meeting will be held with the Chief Minister on May 26, and if that is not fruitful, it has been decided to close the liquor shops.

The license fee for CL9 Bar and Restaurant was earlier Rs 8,62,000. Now it has been increased to Rs 15,00,000. The total will be Rs 17,25,000 including cess of Rs 2,25,000. The CL 6A star hotel license fee was Rs 9,75,000 and has now been increased to Rs 20 lakh. The total will be Rs 23 lakh including cess of Rs 3 lakh.

The CL 7 boarding and lodging license fee was Rs 9,75,000 and has now increased to Rs 17,00,000. The total will be Rs 19,550,00, including cess of Rs 2,55,000.

Meeting with CM on Monday

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said that he will hold talks with the Liquor Sellers Association on May 26th. At this time, the demands of the liquor sellers were not met, then, the state liquor sellers have decided to close liquor shops continuously from May 29th.

Liquor lovers have responded to this and have appealed that the liquor and license fees should be reduced first.

Overall, the state liquor vendors are planning a bandh to protest the continuous increase in liquor prices and the increase in the license fee for selling liquor, and it remains to be seen what action the government will take in

this regard.