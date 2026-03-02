Lokayukta inspector bats for digital counselling in police transfers amid bribery allegations

Bengaluru: Allegations surrounding transfers in the state police department have triggered fresh debate, with reports claiming that postings are being secured through payment of lakhs and even crores of rupees in bribes or via political influence. Amid growing public concern, a letter written by State Lokayukta Inspector Battarayana Gowda B.P. to the Director General of Police (DGP) has gone viral, seeking implementation of digital counselling for police transfers.

In his communication, the inspector has urged the DGP to introduce a transparent, technology-driven transfer mechanism to curb alleged corruption and undue political interference in postings. The issue of “pay-and-post” has been widely discussed in media circles in recent weeks, with several accusations surfacing about officers allegedly paying to secure favourable positions.

To address these concerns, Battarayana Gowda B.P. has recommended that transfers be conducted strictly through a digital counselling system. He has reportedly outlined around 14 guidelines in his letter, detailing how such a system can be implemented effectively within the police department.

The concept of digital counselling in transfers is not entirely new. In recent months, certain categories of government officials have already been transferred through an online, transparent counselling process. Officers in A, B, C, and D groups, as well as Panchayat Development Officers (PDOs) under the Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Department, have been shifted using digital counselling. The move has drawn appreciation from political leaders and members of the public alike, who have hailed it as a step toward transparency and fairness.

In this backdrop, the Lokayukta inspector has argued that adopting a similar system in the police department would ensure transparency, eliminate political interference, and reduce the scope for corruption. According to the letter, a digital transfer process would help create a system that is impartial, pressure-free, efficient, and accountable.

The letter further notes that such reforms would enhance professionalism within the department and improve its public image. By minimising discretion and making the process rule-based and data-driven, digital counselling could restore trust in the transfer system and boost morale among honest officers.

With the letter now circulating widely on social media and within administrative circles, attention is focused on whether the state police leadership will act on the recommendation. If implemented, digital counselling could mark a significant structural reform in the functioning of police transfers in the state.