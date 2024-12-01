Live
- S Jaishankar Calls Tipu Sultan A "Complex Figure" In Indian History
- Jyoti to lead 20-member Indian squad in Women’s Junior Asia Cup
- Ola Electric vehicle registrations decline by 33 pc in November
- MLA Nagaraju inaugurates national tennis tourney
- Jay Shah begins tenure as ICC Chair, outlines plans on Olympics & women’s cricket
- Judicial Panel Probes Sambhal Clashes Over Mosque Survey
- Neglected for long, KU set for a revamp
- SFI bandh: Edn institutions remain shut
- Root surpasses Sachin to become leading run-scorer in 4th innings of Test matches
- Rahul Gandhi, Kharge honour BSF personnel on Raising Day, commend their dedication & courage
Just In
Lokayukta team inspects warehouse storing IV glucose supplies
A team of eight officers, led by Belagavi Lokayukta SP Hanumantharaya, conducted an inspection of the warehouse, where they discovered numerous boxes of IV glucose supplied by PB
Belagavi: A team of eight officers, led by Belagavi Lokayukta SP Hanumantharaya, conducted an inspection of the warehouse, where they discovered numerous boxes of IV glucose supplied by PBP. The quantity of the boxes stunned the officers, raising serious concerns about the quality and safety of the product.
Since April, RLS IV glucose has been distributed throughout Belagavi district, with information revealing that it was supplied to various healthcare facilities, including the district hospital, taluk hospitals, community health centers, and primary health centers. IV glucose is commonly used to treat dehydration and maintain vital body functions such as water balance, sugar levels, and electrolytes. It is also routinely administered after caesarean sections.
The Karnataka State Medical Supplies Corporation is responsible for the distribution of the RLS IV glucose, which was administered to the deceased women following their cesarean sections.
The ongoing investigation seeks to determine whether any contamination or substandard quality in the IV fluids contributed to these tragic fatalities.