Lokayukta team inspects warehouse storing IV glucose supplies

Belagavi: A team of eight officers, led by Belagavi Lokayukta SP Hanumantharaya, conducted an inspection of the warehouse, where they discovered numerous boxes of IV glucose supplied by PBP. The quantity of the boxes stunned the officers, raising serious concerns about the quality and safety of the product.

Since April, RLS IV glucose has been distributed throughout Belagavi district, with information revealing that it was supplied to various healthcare facilities, including the district hospital, taluk hospitals, community health centers, and primary health centers. IV glucose is commonly used to treat dehydration and maintain vital body functions such as water balance, sugar levels, and electrolytes. It is also routinely administered after caesarean sections.

The Karnataka State Medical Supplies Corporation is responsible for the distribution of the RLS IV glucose, which was administered to the deceased women following their cesarean sections.

The ongoing investigation seeks to determine whether any contamination or substandard quality in the IV fluids contributed to these tragic fatalities.