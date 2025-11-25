LoP accuses DKS of forcing signatures from two MLAs in jail

Bengaluru: Opposition leader R. Ashok has made serious allegations against Karnataka Congress leader DK Shivakumar, claiming that he attempted to get the signatures of two jailed MLAs, Veerendra Pappi and Vinay Kulkarni, during their visit to Parappana Agrahara prison.

In a press interaction, Ashok accused Shivakumar of diverting the public’s attention from more pressing issues, such as the ongoing farmer suicides in the state. He remarked, “Shivakumar is busy hosting dinners at CM Siddaramaiah’s residence and having breakfast at his own. Meanwhile, farmers continue to end their lives. This is no socialist government; it’s a ‘Majwadi’ government, and the people’s trust in it has died.”

Ashok also criticized the shifting political dynamics within the Congress party, particularly with regard to Siddaramaiah’s leadership. “Siddaramaiah used to claim he would be CM for five years, but now the situation is changing. Why does DK Shivakumar need to visit Delhi and meet with Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge unless there’s something more at play?” he asked, suggesting a lack of real leadership.

He further questioned the trust in DK Shivakumar’s leadership, stating, “Shivakumar believes in astrology. If leadership change isn’t going to happen, why would he need to go to jail, or visit Delhi? Kharge is merely a figurehead, not an influential leader.”

Ashok, along with BJP’s B. Y. Vijayendra, recently embarked on a tour of Delhi, sparking curiosity over their meetings with top party leaders. This visit has fuelled speculation about future political developments in the state.

Ashok also accused the state government of failing the farmers, with suicides continuing across Karnataka. He announced that opposition parties would hold protests in all Legislative Assembly constituencies on November 27 and 28, followed by district-level protests on December 1 and 2. “We will protest against the false promises of the Congress government, which has misled farmers and destroyed the state’s agricultural sector,” he said.

Ashok also pointed out that the BJP, under his leadership, has led multiple successful protests against the government and is committed to a “Congress-free Karnataka.” He emphasized that the people are eagerly waiting for change, asserting, “The Congress party in Karnataka is dead.”

Ashok raised questions about the growing influence of DK Shivakumar, particularly in light of recent claims that 70 legislators are now aligned with him, up from just a handful in the past. He warned that such claims might be closer to reality than many would like to admit, hinting at allegations surrounding horse trading and corruption. “When we investigate, the charges around horse trading are closer to the truth,” Ashok concluded.