lorry owners decide to strike on April 15 over rising fuel prices

Bengaluru: All India Federation of Lorry Owners Associations have called for an indefinite strike across India from April 5, condemning the rise in diesel price and demanding resolution of other issues.

Addressing media persons here on Thursday, president of the federation B. Channa Reddy said, "All the truck owners associations of the country came together and decided to organize a strike, in protest against the refusal of the central government to reduce the diesel price.

He said rising diesel price has dealt a severe blow to the transport industry already reeling under Covid-19 pandemic.

Channa Reddy said 90 percent of 93 lakh trucks engaged in goods transport across the country are owned by individuals. "They spend Rs 45 per kilometer towards diesel to operate a truck. In these circumstances the central government's decision to levy abnormal taxes on diesel and petrol only adds to the misery of lakhs of truck owners and curtails their capacity to give employment to others," Channareddy lamented.

"As far as the latest 'scrappage policy' is concerned the central government seems to be working in favour of Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM). If this policy is implemented, nearly 20% of the truck owners in the country will lose their livelihood. Old vehicles are being used in local markets, railway goods sheds and APMC yards," he added.