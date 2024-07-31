Madhya Pradesh uses SC-ST funds to build cowsheds: K’taka HM to FM Sitharaman

Hubballi, (Karnataka): Hitting out at Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for alleging that SC-ST funds were utilised for other purposes in the state, Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara said on Wednesday that Madhya Pradesh uses SC-ST funds to build cowsheds.

Speaking to reporters in Hubballi, he stated, “FM Nirmala Sitharaman has made a big allegation that of the SC-ST funds of Rs 9,900 crore, the state has diverted Rs 4,300 crore. It is not true. I don’t know who has provided statistics to her.”

“If a Union Minister makes false allegations it’s not good. In Madhya Pradesh, the money for SCs and STs is given to religious institutions and to build cowsheds. Who is in power in Madhya Pradesh? First let her (Sitharaman) look at what’s lying on her plate before pointing fingers at others,” HM Parameshwara stated.

“There is no diversion of SC-ST funds in Karnataka. We have spent that money on the programmes meant for the people of those communities. Certain percentage of money has been given to those programmes. We have not diverted money.

“No state in the country has reserved about 24 per cent of the money for SCs-STs in the budgets. None of the BJP ruled states have kept the money separately for SCs-STs in the budgets. CM Siddaramaiah has done it for the first time,” HM Parameshwara maintained.

“We have made many contributions for SCs, STs, OBCs and the minorities,” HM Parameshwara said.

“It is false to say that there is no law and order system in the state. There is no incident of violence during the festival of Lord Ganesha. Likewise, during Ramzaan also we have maintained order. At no point of time, has the law and order system failed. There were a few instances which naturally occur,” he stated.

“FM Sitharaman had alleged that companies are moving out. No industrialist has said that he is going out of Bengaluru and Karnataka. There are no such examples. Those who are coming in to set up industries have not come up with such charges. I want to convey that there is no law and order crisis in the state,” HM Parameshwara stated.