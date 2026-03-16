Madivala traffic police clear encroached footpath

Bengaluru: The Madivala Traffic Police on Saturday evening cleared goods and merchandise placed by shopkeepers on the footpath along Maruti Nagar’s main road.

The drive targeted encroachments that had obstructed the sidewalk, forcing pedestrians onto the busy carriageway. Officials from the Madivala Traffic Police Station removed various items displayed by vendors, including clothing racks, belts, and other goods stacked directly on the footpath. The action enabled clear and safe passage for pedestrians in the area. The police shared details of the operation via their official X account, “Today, by clearing the items placed by shopkeepers on the footpath on Maruti Nagar main road, pedestrian movement has been facilitated.” Accompanying photographs showed police personnel actively relocating the encroaching merchandise, highlighting the before-and-after improvement in footpath usability.

This latest clearance underscores ongoing efforts to reclaim public spaces for walkers amid Bengaluru’s persistent challenges with street vending and roadside encroachments.