Madras Engineer Group outreach program for kin of fallen soldiers

Bengaluru: As part of the outreach programme for this year, 'MILAAP', an interaction session aimed at strengthening the existing bonds and solidarity amongst the families of both serving and retired personnel, enquiring their well being and to address their concerns, was conducted on July 24.

During the proceedings, the attendees were also updated on the various entitlements and welfare schemes prevailing in the environment. Approximately 150 families from all five Southern States and Maharashtra attended the communion.

'Oru Murai Madras Sapper Endral, Eppozhudhum Madras Sappers Than' – Once a Madras Sapper, always a Madras Sapper, so goes the conviction of the 241-year-old, proud and elite Madras Engineer Group and Centre, Bangalore.