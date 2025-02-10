Mahakumbh in Uttar Pradesh, Kumbh of technology and warplanes in Bengaluru: Rajnath Singh

Bengaluru: A Mahakumbh of culture is being held in Uttar Pradesh. A Mahakumbh of technology and warplanes is being held here in Bengaluru, said Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. He was speaking on Monday after inaugurating the four-day Aero India 2025 air show at the Yelahanka air base.

We need to find answers to new challenges. Peace and strength should become our mantra. We need to show our place in the world by becoming strong. We have taken a step forward through cutting-edge research, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said at the air show.

We are working under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. We have achieved a lot in the aviation sector for 10 years. We have allocated Rs 1,080 lakh crore for the defence sector in the budget, he said. Bengaluru is an innovation hub and a city that boasts of software. Rajnath Singh said that Bengaluru is also becoming famous through aerospace.