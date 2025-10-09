Maharashtra Man, Bihar Trio Arrested in Chadchana SBI Bank Robbery Case

Vijayapura : In connection with the Chadchana SBI Bank robbery, a Maharashtra-based main accused and three Bihar residents who supplied illegal weapons to the culprits have been arrested, ADGP (Law and Order) R. Hitendra announced on Thursday.

During a press briefing in the city, he stated that police have so far recovered a total of 9.01 kg of gold and ₹86,31,220 in cash from the case. Investigations are ongoing to trace the remaining accused and recover the stolen cash and gold ornaments.

The Maharashtra-based main accused (name withheld for investigation) had reportedly visited the bank several times prior to the robbery to observe the premises. He also allegedly stole a vehicle in Mangalved to use during the heist. He was arrested on October 7 and produced in court, and police have seized 55 grams of gold jewelry and a motorcycle used in the crime from him.

The Bihar residents arrested for supplying illegal pistols to the accused—Rakesh Kumar Sahani (22), Rajkumar Paswan (21), and Rakshak Kumar Mato (21)—have also been produced in court.

On September 16, three masked men entered the bank under the pretext of opening an account. They held bank staff at gunpoint and with knives, forcing access to the strong room. Approximately ₹1.04 crore in cash and 20 kg of gold ornaments (estimated value ₹20 crore) were stolen.

District Police Chief Lakshman Nimbragi had formed seven special investigation teams to probe the case. Police continue to pursue leads to apprehend the remaining suspects and recover the remaining stolen valuables.