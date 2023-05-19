Mamata to miss Siddaramaiah’s swearing-in ceremony

Bengaluru: West Bengal Chief Minister, Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Mamata Banerjee will not attend the swearing-in ceremony of Siddaramaiah as the new Chief Minister of Karnataka and DK Shivakumar as Deputy Chief Minister. Instead, party leader Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar will participate as representative of Mamata.

The Congress, which won the majority in the recently held Karnataka assembly elections, will form its government on Saturday. Many ministers will take oath along with new CM Siddaramaiah and DCM DK Shivakumar. It was said that chief ministers of major non-BJP-ruled states would attend. West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee was invited by Congress president Mallikarjuna Kharge. However, Mamata will be absent from the ceremony.

Rajya Sabha member, TMC leader Derek O’Brien tweeted that TMC president and Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee has been personally invited to the swearing-in of Karnataka CM-designate Siddaramaiah and his other colleagues tomorrow. Mamata conveyed her best wishes to the CM-designate. Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar, deputy leader of the TMC party in the Lok Sabha, has been appointed to participate in this event.

In particular, Mamata’s presence was considered crucial for the opposition’s show of unity. In particular, Mamata had recently announced that she would support the Congress in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Let them fight where Congress is strong. We support them. There is nothing wrong with that. But she said that she wants to support other political parties. She made the statement after the Congress won a big victory in BJP-ruled Karnataka.