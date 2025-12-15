Man attempts to burn wife, her family alive

Belagavi: A horrifying incident of domestic violence has come to light from Telasang village in Athani taluk of Belagavi district, where a man allegedly attempted to kill his wife and six members of her family by dousing them with petrol and setting them on fire. The incident occurred on December 10 but surfaced after details emerged during the police investigation.

The accused has been identified as Bhima Bhosale, a resident of Yelihadalagi village in Athani taluk. According to the police, Bhima’s wife Rani Bhosale had left her matrimonial home and gone to her parental house in Telasang village due to continuous harassment and frequent quarrels with her husband. This reportedly enraged Bhima, who blamed her family members for sheltering her.

On the day of the incident, Bhima allegedly went to Rani’s parental house and picked up a heated argument with her relatives, questioning why they had allowed his wife to stay with them despite his objections. Eyewitness accounts suggest that the argument quickly escalated, with Bhima losing control in a fit of rage.

Police said that Bhima forcibly entered the house and, in an act of extreme cruelty, poured petrol on Rani Bhosale and her relatives—Sanju Salunke, Shankar Salunke, Krishna Salunke, Ankush Padatara and Manohar Padatara. He then allegedly set them on fire, intending to kill all of them.

The victims sustained severe burn injuries and were rushed to a hospital in Vijayapura for emergency treatment. Doctors have described their condition as serious, and they are currently undergoing intensive medical care. Officials said the victims narrowly escaped death due to timely intervention by neighbours and family members.

Following the incident, the Aigali police registered a case of attempt to murder against Bhima Bhosale. A senior police officer said the crime appears to have been triggered by prolonged domestic discord, but stressed that such extreme violence cannot be justified under any circumstances.

“The accused attempted to burn his wife and her family members alive. A case has been registered, and efforts are underway to trace and arrest him at the earliest,” a police official said.

The brutal incident has sparked outrage and fear among residents of the area, with many expressing concern over the rising instances of domestic disputes turning violent. Police have assured that strict legal action will be taken against the accused and that the investigation is being pursued on priority.