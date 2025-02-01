Man cheats CISF cop of`18 lakh in matrimony fraud

Bengaluru: Recently, the number of people becoming victims of scams through matrimony websites has surged. A female constable from the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) has been defrauded of`18 lakhs by a man she met on a matrimony site.

While searching for a life partner on Kannada Matrimony and Yadav Matrimony platforms, she was contacted by an individual named Ashok Musti.

Claiming to be from Telangana, he convinced her that he was preparing for a government job, engaged in marriage discussions, and ultimately scammed her.

The accused, who occasionally visited the victim under the pretext of marriage, demanded a dowry amounting to`20 lakhs. Unaware of the fraudulent scheme, the victim transferred`18 lakhs to the bank account the young man had provided.

However, after receiving the money, he began making excuses and later rejected the marriage proposal.

The victim, distraught and feeling cheated, reported the incident to the police in Dabaspet, located in the Nelamangala taluk of Bangalore Rural District, stating, “He not only took my money but also stopped answering my calls.”

The victim has filed a complaint against Ashok Musti and his family members based in Telangana. According to her report, Ashok and his relatives received`18 lakhs and have now cut off contact with her.

Taking the complaint seriously, Dabaspet police registered a case under IPC Sections 318, 321, and 190. They have stated that they are taking steps to locate the accused.