Man kills live-in partner after dispute over marriage, arrested in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: A 23-year-old woman was allegedly murdered by her live-in partner after a dispute over marriage near Kodathi in Bengaluru. Police from Varthur Police Station have arrested the accused, identified as Ayyappa (29), in connection with the case.

According to police officials, both the accused and the victim were natives of Ponnampete in Kodagu district. Ayyappa had married a few years ago but had separated from his wife due to personal differences. During that period, he came into contact with the victim, who lived in a neighbouring village, and the two eventually developed a relationship.

Police said the woman had informed her parents about the relationship and expressed her desire to marry Ayyappa. The accused allegedly assured her family that he would divorce his first wife and marry their daughter. Despite their hesitation, the woman later moved to Bengaluru with Ayyappa.

The couple had been living together in a rented house near Kodathi for the past two months. While Ayyappa was working as a supervisor in a dry fruits shop, the woman was employed at a supermarket in the city.

However, tensions reportedly developed between the couple in recent weeks. In a complaint filed with the police, the victim’s mother stated that her daughter had called her about 15 days earlier and complained that Ayyappa was harassing her both mentally and physically.

Police said the couple had been frequently arguing over minor issues during the past week. The dispute reportedly escalated two days before the incident.

During the argument, the accused allegedly strangled the woman using a cable wire and killed her. After the murder, he allegedly attempted to mislead the family and authorities by claiming that the woman had died by suicide.

The accused reportedly called the victim’s family and told them that she had hanged herself inside the house. However, the victim’s mother grew suspicious and lodged a complaint with the police.

After registering the case and conducting a preliminary investigation, police found evidence suggesting that the woman had been murdered. The accused was later taken into custody and questioned, during which the crime came to light.

Police said further investigation into the case is underway.