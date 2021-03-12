Man with South African strain of coronavirus quarantined

Bengaluru: A man who was found to be infected by the South African strain of the coronavirus has been isolated in a government hospital at Shivamogga, health officials said on Thursday. Along with him nine other primary contacts including his wife and daughter have been quarantined at the hospita. According to the officials, the infected person had returned from Dubai.

"He is asymptomatic and healthy.His wife and daughter are under institutional quarantine...," an official said. An alert has been sounded in the area where he lived, the officials said. They requested people in the vicinity to come forward if they show any symptoms of fever.