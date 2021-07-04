Mandya: Parents' efforts to find separate matches drive twin sisters to suicide

Mandya: Twin sisters committed suicide when their parents were looking for suitable matches from different places.

The deceased were identified as Divya and Deepa (19), twin daughters of Suresh and Yeshoda of Hanasanahalli in Sri Rangapatna taluk.

The twins remained inseparable since their childhood.

Their parents' plans to marry them off to two different grooms proved too much for the sisters who ended their lives by hanging themselves to the ceiling in their house. Arakere police registered a case.