Mangaluru Airport Strengthens Security with New Police Check Post

In a move to enhance security at one of Karnataka's key airports, a new police check post has been set up at the entrance of Mangaluru International Airport.
Mangaluru: In a move to enhance security at one of Karnataka’s key airports, a new police check post has been set up at the entrance of Mangaluru International Airport. The initiative, implemented in collaboration with the Mangaluru City Police, aims to bolster safety measures for passengers and airport staff.
Mangaluru City Police Commissioner Anupam Agrawal inaugurated the facility in the presence of senior officials from the airport and the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF). The check post is equipped with air conditioning and ergonomic seating to ensure a comfortable working environment for police personnel.
The security post will be manned by trained officers from the Mangaluru City Police, providing round-the-clock surveillance and ensuring a swift response to potential security threats. The move follows heightened security concerns and aligns with broader efforts to strengthen vigilance at major transport hubs.
Authorities believe the initiative will significantly enhance security preparedness, reinforcing Mangaluru International Airport’s role as a secure and efficient gateway for air travelers.