Mangaluru Airport to Increase Flight Options to Bengaluru in Summer Schedule 2025

Mangaluru: Mangaluru International Airport will offer enhanced air connectivity to Bengaluru during the upcoming Summer Schedule, which begins on 30 March 2025. The number of daily flights between the two cities will increase to eight initially and further rise to nine daily flights from 23 May 2025, with IndiGo adding an additional service.

Currently, Mangaluru International Airport operates seven daily flights to Bengaluru. Under the new schedule, IndiGo will operate six daily flights and Air India Express will continue with two flights. The additional flight by IndiGo will take effect in May, increasing the total to seven flights by IndiGo and two by Air India Express.

Domestic and International Operations

On the domestic front, the Mangaluru-Mumbai route will continue to have five daily flights – three by IndiGo and two by Air India Express. Both airlines will maintain one daily flight each to Delhi. Chennai will be connected by two daily flights operated by IndiGo, while Hyderabad will have two daily flights and an additional flight on three days a week.

International operations will also see adjustments. Air India Express will now operate both its weekly flights to Bahrain directly from Mangaluru, eliminating the previous routing through Kannur. The airline will also operate:

Two daily flights to Dubai

One daily flight to Abu Dhabi

Four weekly flights each to Dammam and Muscat

Two weekly flights to Doha

One weekly flight each to Jeddah and Kuwait

IndiGo will increase seating capacity on the Abu Dhabi route by deploying the 232-seater Airbus A-321 Neo and will continue to operate four weekly flights to Dubai.

The Summer Schedule 2025 aims to provide greater convenience for passengers and strengthen connectivity between Mangaluru and key domestic and international destinations. Mangaluru International Airport Limited is focused on enhancing the travel experience and expanding flight options for its passengers says a press release from the Airport