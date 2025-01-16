Live
Mangaluru Police Gets Rid of Seized Drugs
Drugs Worth Rs. 6.8 Crore Destroyed
Mangaluru: The Mangaluru police disposed of narcotics worth approximately Rs. 6.8 crore. The drugs, seized over the past two years within the city limits, were destroyed at the Mulki Industrial Area under the supervision of authorities.
Mangaluru Police Commissioner Anupam Agrawal stated that the disposal was conducted with court approval. "This process is carried out annually," he noted. "Today, we are destroying drugs seized in 37 cases, including 335 kg of marijuana, 6.5 kg of MDMA, and 16 grams of cocaine."
The commissioner highlighted the city police's proactive approach to tackling drug-related offences, revealing that in 2023 alone, over 1,000 drug cases were registered, including 88 involving peddling.
