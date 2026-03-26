Mangaluru Port receives 40,000th vessel, marks key milestone

Mangaluru: New Mangalore Port Authority achieved a significant milestone with the arrival of its 40,000th vessel, MT Apollo Ocean, at Berth No. 13 on Thursday. It arrived from Dahej port in Gujarat.

The LPG tanker docked at 4 pm and was formally welcomed by Deputy Chairperson S. Shanthi, who felicitated the ship’s captain to mark the occasion. Senior officials of the port authority were also present.

The vessel is scheduled to discharge 16,000 metric tonnes of LPG, contributing to the region’s industrial and domestic energy requirements.

Officials said the milestone underscores the port’s steady growth and operational efficiency over the years, strengthening its position as a key maritime gateway on India’s west coast.