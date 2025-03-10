Mangaluru sisters lead mission to transform children’s reading habits

Mumbai/Mangaluru: In a quiet but impactful movement, three sisters from Mangaluru—Madhuri Pai, Bunty Pai, and Nayana Pai—are leading an initiative that is transforming how children engage with books. Their nonprofit, Turning Pages, has spent the past five years fostering a love for reading among children in underserved communities across India.

What sets Turning Pages apart is not just its mission but also the all-women team behind it. The organization, driven by educators and mentors, is dedicated to bridging the gap between books and young minds, ensuring that reading becomes an immersive and joyful experience rather than a mechanical task.

Building a Culture of Reading in Schools

Currently working across 11 schools in four states, Turning Pages empowers teachers to create engaging read-aloud sessions, set up vibrant classroom libraries, and integrate reading into daily school activities. The initiative has trained over 80 teachers, reaching more than 3,000 children in government and low-income private schools.

“For many children, books alone are not enough. They need guidance and inspiration to embrace reading as a habit,” says Madhuri Pai. “Reading should be an experience of discovery and imagination, not just a classroom exercise.”

An All-Women Team Driving Change

The organisation is entirely led and operated by women, from the founders to the facilitators. The team believes that their approach—blending education with nurturing—creates an environment where children feel encouraged to read and explore.

“Women have long played a vital role in education, and at Turning Pages, we see the impact of having an all-women team first-hand,” says Nayana Pai. “It’s not just about teaching children to read, but about instilling confidence and curiosity.”

Expanding the Reach: ‘India Reads Aloud’

Taking their mission beyond classrooms, Turning Pages will be launching India Reads Aloud, an online series where well-known personalities read Indian children’s books aloud, making reading accessible to a wider audience. Featuring celebrities like Sharmila Tagore, Dr. Shashi Tharoor, and Shereen Bhan, the initiative aims to use the power of internet so that every child can have access to engaging read-aloud experiences of storybooks at home or in school.

“Listening to a story can be magical, especially for young readers,” says Bunty Pai. “This initiative hopes to inspire not just children, but also parents and teachers to embrace the power of storytelling.”

Turning the Page for the Future

As Turning Pages marks five years of impact, the initiative stands as a testament to how grassroots efforts can bring about meaningful change. What began as a shared vision among three sisters has now grown into a movement nurturing young readers across India.

With the growing popularity of stand-alone reading programs and digital storytelling, the Pai sisters and their team are determined to continue their mission—one book, one child, and one classroom at a time.