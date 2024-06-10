MB Patil calls for unification of Lingayats from North & South Karnataka

Mysuru: The Lingayata community can be further organised if the connectivity and bonding between its members in the North and South regions of the state are strengthened, said MB Patil, Minister for Large and Medium Industries and a prominent leader of the community, on Sunday.

He addressed a gathering at the grand Basava Jayanthi event organised by the Akhila Bharata Veerashiva-Lingayata Mahasabha, Veerashiva-Lingayata Associations, and Basava Balaga Okkuta at the Maharaja College ground.

Apart from unifying the Lingayata community in the North and South regions, there is a need to coordinate all the sub-groups within the community.

This is essential if we want to urge the central government to grant backward class status to many sub-groups within our community, he emphasised. Patil highlighted that while Siddhaganga and Sutturu mutts have significantly contributed to the southern region of the state, he assured that community members in the northern region would now work together with their southern counterparts.

The state government is supportive of the community, he noted, pointing out that the Siddaramaiah-led government, which made it mandatory to install Basaveshwara portraits in government offices in the past, has now declared him the cultural icon of the state.

Patil also mentioned the contributions of Shirasangi Lingaraja Desai, Hardikar Manjappa, and P.G. Halakatti to the community.

“Basavanna, who established Anubhava Mantapa in the 12th century, has positioned himself as Vishwaguru.

There is a need for the community to be organised to spread his principles and ideology,” he remarked.

Among those present were Sutturu mutt seer Sri Desikendra Swamiji,

Minister Dr. HC Mahadevappa, Minister Venkatesha, MLA Dr. Yateendra, MLA Vinaya Kulkarni, and Devanur Sri Mahanta Swamiji.