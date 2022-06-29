Meeting Of All State Agriculture Ministers Are Set Up To Take Place In Bengaluru

On July 14 and 15, the Union government is hosting a meeting of all state agriculture ministers in Bengaluru for the first time. The two-day gathering will focus on attempts to double farmers' income as well as share best practices among regions. The two-day gathering will focus on attempts to double farmers' income and exchange best practices among states. Up to 30 state agriculture ministers as well as Union Agriculture Ministers Narendra Singh Tomar and Shobha kharandlaje will attend.



The event, which is being organized by the Union Ministry for Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare, will also feature a number of conversations on other farming-related topics. State Agriculture Minister BC Patil stated that after much deliberation over where to conduct the meeting—Karnataka or Rajasthan—the ministry ultimately decided on Karnataka due to the state's numerous innovative programs, such as the Vidyanidhi program for farmers' children.

According to Patil, the Union and state governments have prioritized increasing farmer income, who also noted that they are concentrating on doing so. In Karnataka, the government has actually established a directorate that is solely responsible for raising the income of farmers. He continued that best practices are also used in other states, and these will be discussed at the meeting. We can share ideas that will help the entire farming industry.

As per sources in the Agriculture Department, the Union government's budget for agriculture has increased five to six times during the previous eight years. The financial allotment has also been raised by the state government. The sources stated that union Ministers will examine implementation of different Central programmes linked to farmers and agriculture at the meeting. Gajendra Singh Shekawat, the Union Jal Shakti Minister, held a review meeting with all water management ministers and executives in Bengaluru in March of this year.