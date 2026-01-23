Mercedes-Benz strengthens Karnataka footprint with launch of Viva Star and India’s first Maybach Lounge in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Luxury carmaker Mercedes-Benz India has further strengthened its presence in Karnataka with the inauguration of a state-of-the-art luxury sales and service facility, Viva Star, in Bengaluru. With this launch, Bengaluru becomes the first city in India to host both a dedicated Maybach Lounge and a Maybach Icons of Luxury retail store under one roof, underlining the city’s growing importance in the global luxury automotive landscape.

The new Viva Star facility was inaugurated by Santosh Iyer, Managing Director and CEO, Mercedes-Benz India, along with Prasad Deshpande, Managing Director, Mercedes-Benz Viva Star. The development comes at a time when India has entered Mercedes-Maybach’s top five global markets, driven by strong demand for ultra-luxury vehicles.

Speaking at the inauguration, Santosh Iyer said Bengaluru, often referred to as India’s innovation capital, has emerged as a key market for Mercedes-Benz due to rising demand from young, aspirational and high-net-worth customers. “The launch of India’s most exquisite Maybach Lounge in Bengaluru reflects the growing appetite for ultra-luxury mobility. With Bengaluru now among the top three cities for billionaires in India, luxury consumption here continues to grow strongly,” he said.

The Viva Star facility represents an investment of approximately ₹200 million and was completed in a record five months, highlighting Mercedes-Benz’s focus on rapid market readiness and customer proximity. Strategically located in South Bengaluru’s upscale neighbourhood, the facility offers strong connectivity and proximity to premium residential zones.

The luxury sales showroom spans 10,400 sq. ft. across four levels, featuring six vehicle display positions and a dedicated delivery bay. The after-sales service centre covers 16,600 sq. ft., with 19 working bays and advanced service infrastructure. Supporting the brand’s electric mobility push, the showroom is equipped with a 60 kW fast charger, while the service facility houses a 180 kW fast charger for BEV customers.

A major highlight is Karnataka’s first exclusive Mercedes-Maybach Lounge, offering a bespoke brand experience with private and semi-private consultation areas. The lounge also showcases the Maybach Retail Kit, presenting handcrafted ‘manufaktur’ customization options engineered in Germany, delivered through a white-glove consultation experience.

Coinciding with the inauguration, Mercedes-Benz India also showcased the Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 SUV, priced at ₹2.75 crore (ex-showroom, all-India). Notably, this ultra-luxury SUV will now be Made in India, making it the first Maybach model produced outside the US.

Mercedes-Benz India announced plans to inaugurate 20 new luxury touchpoints in 2026 across three new cities, reinforcing its long-term commitment to expanding luxury retail and service infrastructure in the country.