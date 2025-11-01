Midnight Cheers and Cultural Revelry Mark Karnataka Rajyotsava in Belagavi

Belagavi: The state's Rajyotsava celebrations reached a crescendo at midnight on Friday, with huge crowds gathering at the Rani Channamma Circle to mark the occasion with fervor. As the clock struck twelve, jubilant cheers echoed through the skies, illuminating the night with bursts of colorful fireworks. Electrifying light displays lit up the entire area, while Kannada flags fluttered proudly, infusing the atmosphere with a vibrant Kannada spirit.

As in previous years, Kannada-speaking people from across the border regions thronged to join the festivities throughout the night. The crowd swelled rapidly after 10 p.m., with thousands dancing in unison, filling the entire circle to capacity. The roads leading to all four directions around the circle were completely closed to traffic to accommodate the massive gathering.

For the first time, the Karnataka Rakshana Vedike and other Kannada organizations organized an impressive display of fireworks. From dusk onwards, the DJ music energized the youth, who danced passionately in celebration. At precisely midnight, the chants of “Victory to Karnataka Rajyotsava,” “Victory to Rani Channamma and Sangolli Rayanna,” and slogans declaring Belagavi as their own echoed with unrestrained pride and enthusiasm.

The popular Kannada anthem Huttidare Kannada Naduve Huttabeeku” (If reborn, one must be born in Kannada land) reverberated powerfully through the gathering. Thousands of devoted Kannada hearts proudly marched along, sharing in the cultural exuberance. People of all ages young men, women, children, and elders alike joined in, their celebrations unending and full of joy.