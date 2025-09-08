Milann Fertility Hospital brings IVF Care to Chitradurga with Sri Sai Narayana Hospital

Bengaluru: Milann Fertility Hospital, Bengaluru, a leading name in reproductive medicine, has expanded its footprint to Chitradurga through a strategic partnership with Sri Sai Narayana Hospital. The new fertility unit aims to provide world-class reproductive healthcare to couples in the region, addressing the growing demand for specialised fertility solutions in tier-2 and tier-3 cities.

The unit was inaugurated in the divine presence of Jagadguru Sri Immadi Siddarameshwara Swamiji, Sri Shivayogi Siddarameshwara Mahasamasthana, Bhovi Gurupeetha, Chitradurga.

Under the collaboration, Milann Fertility Hospital will deploy its team of experienced specialists to deliver advanced fertility treatments, including IVF and allied services. Sri Sai Narayana Hospital will provide clinical infrastructure, consultation spaces, and laboratory support. Together, the institutions aim to make ethical, accessible, and high-quality reproductive healthcare available to families in Chitradurga and surrounding districts.

The unit will be led by a team of fertility specialists, andrologists, and embryologists. Consultations will be offered Monday to Saturday from 9:00 AM to 4:00 PM.

Speaking at the launch, Director, Milann Fertility Hospital, Anjali Ajaikumar said, “At Milann, we are committed to making fertility care accessible beyond metros. With over 36 years of expertise and more than 1,24,000 couples supported in their parenthood journey, we are proud to extend our services to Chitradurga. Through this collaboration, we hope to provide ethical and quality care, ensuring that every couple has the chance to realize their dream of parenthood, no matter where they live.”

Echoing the sentiment, Founder, Sri Sai Narayana IVF and Maternity Center, Dr. Ramesh VL added “We are delighted to partner with Milann, an institution with a legacy of excellence in fertility care. This partnership strengthens our mission to serve families in Chitradurga with advanced reproductive solutions while ensuring compassionate support throughout their journey.”