Minister Lakshmi invites AICC chief to ICDS golden jubilee fete

Bengaluru: Womenand Child Development Minister Lakshmi Hebbalkar personally invited AICC President and Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge, to the ICDS Golden Jubilee celebrations, the launch of Akka Pade, and the inauguration of the Gruha Lakshmi Multi-Purpose Cooperative Society, scheduled for November 28 at the Palace Grounds.

The Minister Lakshmi Hebbalkar visited Kharge’s residence in Sadashivanagar along with department officials and extended the formal invitation for the landmark event.

Speaking to the media afterwards, Minister Hebbalkar said that senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is also likely to attend the programme, and discussions in this regard have been held with Kharge.

Later, the Minister inspected the ongoing preparations at Krishna Vihara in Palace Grounds. She instructed officials to ensure that all arrangements are made meticulously, as over 50,000 women are expected to participate.She emphasised that proper facilities must be provided for both women and children attending the event and directed officials to avoid any lapses in planning.

Women and Child Development Department Principal Secretary Dr. Shyamala Iqbal, Department Director Mahesh Babu, and Special Officer to the Minister B.H. Nishval were present during the inspection.