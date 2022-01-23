Minister Of Karnataka Announced Vaccinations After Three Months Of Recovery For People Who Were Infected With COVID

Dr K Sudhakar, Minister of Health and Medical Education, declared on Saturday that persons who have been infected with COVID-19 will only be immunized after three months of recovery. The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare organised the National Expert Group on Vaccine Administration for COVID-19 (NEGVAC), which released the advise.



According to the minister, the recommendation pertains to people who are eligible for their second and precautionary immunisation doses. The Health Department further highlighted that the NEGVAC requirements apply to front-line and healthcare personnel, as well as individuals over the age of 60.

He applauded healthcare workers and district officials on Saturday as the state passed the COVID-19 test with a score of six crore (60 million). One of the keys of Karnataka's success in fighting Covid has been testing. During the start of the pandemic, they have conducted crore tests, which is the third largest number in the country. Karnataka steadily built labs around the state, and there are presently approximately 268 testing facilities, comprising 99 government and 169 private labs.

Meanwhile, on Saturday, Karnataka recorded 42,470 new Covid cases and 26 fatalities. There were 17,266 cases reported in Bengaluru, with 6 deaths.