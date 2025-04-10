Minister Somanna lay foundation stones for Key Infrastructure Projects at Nittur and Tiptur

Bengaluru: In a significant step towards strengthening regional rail and road infrastructure, V Somanna, Minister of State for Railways and Jal Shakti, laid the foundation stones for two important Road Over Bridges (ROBs) in the Tumakuru region. These include the ROB in lieu of LC Gate No. 58 at Pura near Nittur Station and LC Gate No. 86 at Sharada Nagar, Tiptur.

The Minister of State for Railways and Jal Shakti, V Somanna, also flagged off Train No. 16240 Yesvantpur–Chikkamagaluru Express with an additional stoppage at Nittur Station, marking a significant step towards enhancing rail connectivity in the region.

During his address at ground breaking ceremony, Minister V Somanna emphasized that these ROBs will significantly enhance connectivity across key areas. These long-pending demands of the people of Tumakuru region have now been fulfilled, marking a milestone in the region's infrastructural development.

The ROB at LC 58 (Pura Village) will be constructed at an estimated cost of Rs.50.57 crore and will link Sira and Mayasandra. The ROB at LC 86 (Sharda Gate) will be built at an estimated cost of Rs.89.32 crore and will connect Chikkanayakanahalli and Hassan.

He stated that these bridges will improve the daily commute and ensure faster, safer, and more efficient transportation options for residents of Tumakuru, Sira, Mayasandra, and Chikkanayakanahalli.

The Minister reaffirmed his vision to make the Tumakuru Lok Sabha Constituency a model for infrastructure development. He appealed for public cooperation in ongoing and upcoming development works and issued clear instructions to contractors to maintain the highest standards of quality and complete all projects within the stipulated timelines.

Minister Somanna also shared that a total of 15 ROBs and RUBs are currently being undertaken in the Tumakuru region, with a total allocation of Rs.125 crore by the Central Government for various developmental projects.

Additionally, he informed the gathering that a new MEMU train is under active consideration to operate between Hassan–Tiptur–Nittur–Tumakuru–Bengaluru, enhancing regional rail connectivity.

Highlighting progress on the Rayadurga–Tumakuru new railway line, he said that 83 km of the line has already been completed, and the remaining stretch will be completed soon. Furthermore, the proposed Tumakuru–Davangere via Chitradurga new railway line is scheduled for completion by 2027.

Minister Somanna also announced that Tumakuru and Gubbi stations have been selected to be redeveloped under Amrit Bharat Station Scheme and will be modernized with world-class amenities at an combined estimated cost of Rs 40 crore. Across Karnataka, a total of 61 stations under ABSS are being developed at an approximate total cost of Rs.1000 crore.

The Foundation Stone Laying Ceremony and Flagging off of Train no 16240 Yesvantpur- Chikmagaluru Express with an additional stoppage at Nittur station was graced by several dignitaries and senior railway officials, including Jyothi Ganesh MLA Tumakuru City (Attended Flaffing off Train no 16240, Ajay Sharma, Chief Administrative Officer (Construction), and Pradeep Puri, Chief Engineer, at Nittur Station Yard and Sharada Nagar, Tiptur. Amitesh Kumar Sinha, Divisional Railway Manager, Bengaluru Division, attended the event at Nittur Station, while Mudith Mittal, Divisional Railway Manager, Mysuru Division, was present at Sharada Nagar,Tiptur.