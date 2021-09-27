Minister Somanna tells BBMP to speed up Nayandahalli lake rejuvenation

Bengaluru: Minister of Housing, V Somanna on Sunday inspected the rejuvenation of the Nayandahalli lake and the construction of the multi-speciality hospital in Govindraja Nagar under BBMP limits. He instructed the authorities to completed work quickly.

He instructed authorities to complete the rejuvenation of the Nayandahalli lake within 3-4 months. After inspection of the lake, he added that various developmental works amounting to Rs 10 crore are being taken up near the lake.

After the rejuvenation of the lake, yoga Kendra, boating, and parks will be built around the lake to complete the beautification efforts. Spread over 4.16 acres, at the land adjoining the Kolagari building at Pantharapalya, a 200-bed multi-speciality hospital is being constructed.

Authorities have said that the hospital construction will be completed in the next 7-8 months. "Suffering from Covid-19, around 330 people in this area have succumbed to death unable to go to the hospital. The hospital will also focus on catering to the elderly and those with comorbidities" said Somanna.

Officials have also been instructed to take necessary measures to avoid water-logging around the hospital premises. He also asked officials to relocate the transformer near the hospital premises.