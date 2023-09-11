Minister Zameer appreciates services of Sunni Students Federation in edn sector

Bengaluru: Housing and Minorities Welfare Minister Zameer Ahmed Khan complimented the services of the Sunni Student Federation in the education field.



Speaking at the golden jubilee celebrations of the Sunni Student’s Federation on Sunday, Minister Zameer Ahmed said the federation which had been imparting a quality education to lakhs of children in the last fifty years, was a model to the entire world. The minority community was lagging in education. The nation progresses only if there is education and the work of imparting education has been done by the Sunni Student Federation. Those who have students here have become IAS and IPS officers.

The minister said the force behind this mission has been the revered religious leader Abubakr Ahmed who is a strong force. It was his fortune that he got an opportunity to participate in such a function. The incumbent Congress Government had been doing a lot to impart education to minority students and has resumed the scholarship for those students which was stopped by the previous BJP government. The minority community children must not be denied of education in general and higher education in particular. The government has chalked out several programs in this regard. The Madrasas of Kerala are the model for everyone. In Karnataka, it has been decided to teach Kannada in the Madrasas of Karnataka. There is also a thinking to establish the Madrasas Board in the State.

Sunni Student’s Federation State President Sufiyan Shakafi said Minister Zameer Ahmed Khan was doing an excellent job and has given a lot of importance to two important sectors, health and education. He is our proud leader and a donor who is always ready to help people in distress. Everybody was happy with his participation in today’s function.

He said the Sunni Student’s Federation was running thousands of Madrasas and giving importance to education. There is no single incident of the federation members taking part in anti-social activities. Kerala Muslim Jamaat General Secretary Sayyed Khalilull Bukari Tangal, SSF State President Sufiyan Shakafi, Waqf Board Chairman Anwar Basha, former chairman Shafi Sadi, Mufti Abubakr, Nasir Lucky Star and others were present.