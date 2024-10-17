Minor car accident, Muslim youth showers blows on Hindu youth inside police station

On 16th October 2024, at approximately 9:45 PM, an incident took place near the Veera Maruti Gymnasium on the Thokkottu Overbridge, alongNational Highway 66, under the jurisdiction of Ullal Police Station.

A minor traffic accident occurred when a Swift car (KL-14-R-251) driven by Khaleel was overtaken by another car (KA-19-MP-7741) driven by Sharath (44 years old, resident of Kumpala). During the overtaking, Sharath’s vehicle made slight contact with Khaleel’s car, resulting in minor damage. Following this, Khaleel overtook Sharath and both drivers stopped, engaging in a verbal and physical altercation.

Later, Khaleel, along with his brother Aseef and family, arrived at Ullal Police Station. Sharath also reported to the station. While discussions were ongoing between both parties, local VHP leader Arjun Madur, along with Jitesh and Vijay, arrived at the station. During the interaction in the PI’s chamber, Aseef (33 years old, resident of Hosangadi, Manjeshwar) unexpectedly slapped Arjun Madur.

Regarding the traffic incident, two FIRs have been registered at Traffic South Police Station. In connection with the altercation, two non-cognizable (NC) cases have been filed at Ullal Police Station.

Additionally, following the slapping incident, an FIR has been registered against Aseef under Ullal Police Station Crime No. 191/2024 under sections 126(2), 352, 351(2), 115(2), 109(1), 132 of the Indian Penal Code. Aseef has been arrested.