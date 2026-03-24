Minority leaders join BJP in Davanagere as Congress faces rebellion

Davanagere: Apolitical storm has erupted in Davanagere South constituency ahead of the bypoll, with more than 20 minority leaders switching allegiance to the Bharatiya Janata Party, dealing a significant blow to the Indian National Congress.

The leaders, along with several youth activists, joined BJP under the leadership of candidate Srinivas Das Kariyappa. The development comes in the wake of Congress denying a ticket to a minority candidate, triggering widespread resentment within the community.

New entrants into BJP have declared that they will actively campaign against the Congress candidate and ensure his defeat in the upcoming by-election. They also claimed that more minority leaders are likely to join BJP in the coming days, signalling a larger political shift.

Anger among minority leaders intensified after the Congress high command fielded Samarth Shamanur, grandson of veteran leader Shamanur Shivashankarappa. Critics within the party allege that the decision ignored the aspirations of minority voters, who hold a decisive presence in the constituency.

Several leaders have openly accused Congress of treating minorities merely as a vote bank without offering real political representation. The resentment has gone beyond statements, with many leaders now preparing to contest as independent candidates. Congress leader Sadiq Pailwan has emerged as a prominent voice of dissent, questioning the party’s commitment to minority empowerment.

Protests have also erupted in Davanagere, where hundreds of minority youth gathered at Akhtar Raj Circle, raising slogans against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar. Demonstrators accused the leadership of ignoring repeated appeals for ticket allocation and warned of electoral consequences.

Meanwhile, Minister S S Mallikarjun has attempted to downplay the rebellion, expressing confidence that the situation will be brought under control in the coming days. He stated that internal differences would be resolved and unity restored before the election.

However, political observers believe the damage may already be significant. With a sizable minority vote base in the constituency, any fragmentation could directly impact Congress prospects. The bypoll is now shaping into a crucial test of the party’s traditional support base.