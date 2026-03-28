Missing Assam minor found dead in Bengaluru, sexual assault suspected

Bengaluru: In a disturbing incident reported from the outskirts of the city, a minor girl from Assam who had gone missing on Thursday evening was found dead on Saturday in a deserted area of Electronic City.

The girl was living with her parents in a shed near Vittasandra. According to family members, she had stepped out to play near her house on Thursday evening but did not return. Her parents searched for her in nearby areas but were unable to trace her.

Following this, a missing complaint was filed on Friday at the Electronic City Police Station. Police began a search operation in the surrounding areas based on the complaint.

On Saturday evening, the girl’s body was found in a deserted eucalyptus grove in the Bolugutta area. Police said the body was found in a naked condition. Based on preliminary observations, suspicion has been raised that the minor may have been sexually assaulted before being killed.

Police also stated that the face of the victim had been damaged, reportedly using a stone. Officials suspect that this may have been done to prevent identification.

Senior police officers visited the scene and conducted a detailed inspection. A forensic team also visited the spot and collected evidence for further investigation.

Police have registered a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act along with other relevant sections. Special teams have been formed to trace the accused.

Officials said CCTV footage from nearby areas is being examined, and information is being gathered from local residents.