MLA slams NICE Road management, demands takeover by govt

Bengaluru: BJP MLA S T Somashekhar strongly criticised the management of the NICE Road during the ongoing budget session of the Karnataka Assembly, alleging that despite collecting nearly ₹10 crore in toll revenue daily, the company has failed to provide proper road maintenance and infrastructure.

Raising the issue in the Assembly, Somashekhar urged the state government to immediately take over the NICE Road stretch from Hosur Road to Magadi Road, citing poor maintenance and safety concerns. The MLA expressed dissatisfaction that even though an inquiry had been ordered earlier when the issue was raised, no concrete action has been taken regarding the deteriorating condition of several bridges along the corridor. He also highlighted that landowners who had given their land nearly 30–35 years ago for the road project are yet to receive compensation sites. According to him, the conduct and functioning of the NICE company have been unsatisfactory, prompting him to raise the matter again in the Assembly.

Somashekhar said that despite the company generating substantial toll revenue, road maintenance has been neglected. He noted that several bridges built 25–30 years ago are now in poor condition and not even safe for two-wheelers. In his constituency alone, eight bridges are reportedly in a dangerous state, he added.

The MLA said he had repeatedly submitted representations to the NICE company and officials of the Public Works Department, but no effective action has been taken.

He also recalled that during the tenure of former PWD minister HC Mahadevappa, a House committee was constituted to examine the issue. The committee, which included MLA DK Jayachandra and other members, had conducted inspections and identified several problems. However, Somashekhar alleged that the NICE company has failed to comply with the recommendations of the government and the Assembly.

The MLA further pointed out that around 1,700 acres of land along the road were earmarked for layout development, a matter that is currently pending before the court. Even after 35 years, the landowners have neither received payment nor seen development of the layout, leaving farmers in distress for decades, he said. Somashekhar also expressed disappointment that no decisive action has been taken against the company during either the previous BJP government or the current Congress government. He insisted that cancelling the 30-year concession agreement and bringing the road under government control would help address the maintenance issues and repair unsafe bridges.

Responding to the concerns, Karnataka Public Works Department Minister Satish Jarkiholi said that a letter has already been sent to the NICE company, but the government has not received any response so far. He added that the matter has been discussed in a cabinet sub-committee, and a final decision will be taken once the committee submits its report.