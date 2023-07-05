Modi sinned by allotting 29 lakh tonne rice for ethanol production: Veerappa Moily

Doddaballapur: The Congress party is steadily fulfilling the guarantee projects promised by the government. However, the central government has come under criticism for prioritizing the production of ethanol (biofuel) over reducing hunger among the poor. Former Chief Minister Veerappa Moily accused the central government of depriving the poor of their food resources by allocating 29.5 lakh tonnes of rice for ethanol production.

Moily made these remarks during a media conference organized by the District Congress here on Tuesday. He assured the public that the Congress party would deliver on all five guarantees made before the elections within the stipulated time frame. Two of the guarantee schemes have already been implemented. Moily criticized Prime Minister Modi, accusing him of spreading lies.

He referred to Modi’s promise of depositing 15 lakh rupees into the bank accounts of every citizen within three months of coming to power, highlighting that the promise remains unfulfilled. Moily also accused the BJP government of taking away existing jobs despite promising to create employment opportunities. The people, weary of the BJP government’s alleged corruption and 40% commission, have grown disillusioned with the party.

Moily further highlighted that the resolution to build a hunger-free country by 2030, signed by then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh at the United Nations, has been implemented in India. He emphasized that the Food Security Act was enacted during the Congress government’s tenure at the Centre.

The Food Corporation of India (FCI) authorized the allocation of 29.5 lakh tonnes of rice due to the surplus stock available. However, Moily accused Prime Minister Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah of diverting this rice for ethanol production, instead of ensuring it reaches the poor. He criticized their lack of empathy for the people.

Discussing the Shakti Yojana, Moily asserted that giving money to the poor leads to its multiplication, whereas providing it to the wealthy results in accumulation. He cited the increasing profits of transport companies as evidence of this economic principle, claiming that Prime Minister Modi lacks a basic understanding of such concepts. Moily reaffirmed the Congress party’s commitment to fulfilling all its promises, contrasting this with his accusation that the Prime Minister knows only how to exploit others. Regarding the Ettinhole project, Moily praised the Congress government for releasing the necessary funds within the prescribed timeframe and diligently working towards its implementation. He criticized the BJP and JDS for engaging in political mudslinging and criticism during the elections instead of supporting the project.