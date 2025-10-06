Moily recalls Gandhi’s debt to reformer Kudmul Ranga Rao

Mangaluru: FormerKarnataka Chief Minister M. Veerappa Moily today said Mahatma Gandhi’s ideals of truth and non-violence earned him global recognition, adding that these values remain relevant in today’s world. “One need not bow one’s head if one is truthful,” he remarked.

Moily was speaking at the release of a Tulu-language book on Kudmul Ranga Rao, the Mangaluru-based social reformer who inspired Gandhi in his fight against untouchability. He described the publication as a milestone in preserving Tulu culture and literature.

Emphasising that marginalised communities in Tulu Nadu were revered as ‘Daivas’ (divine spirits), Moily said the need of the hour was to respect and uplift vulnerable groups, rather than glorifying them only after years of oppression.

Recalling Gandhi’s life, he said communal forces existed even during the Mahatma’s time but could not weaken him because of his unwavering faith in truth and non-violence.

Tulu Sahitya Academy president Taranath Gatti Kapikad said the academy aims to bring regional icons closer to native readers through such works, and expressed optimism that Tulu would soon attain the status of Karnataka’s second official language.

Retired professor Irvattur said Gandhi’s ideals continue to inspire people across the world. Other dignitaries present included Mahatma Gandhi Vichara Vedike secretary N. Ismail, Kadike Trust head Mamatha Rai, and Harish Bantwal of the Gandhi Chintana Vedike.