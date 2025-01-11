Money approved for Gangavali River silt removal: Boseraju

Karwar: N.S. Boseraju, the minister of small irrigation, science and technology, an-nounced on Wednesday that the Karnataka government had approved funding for the removal of silt that had accumulated in the Gangavali River as a result of a landslip in Shirur.

During his visit to the landslide-affected area in Shirur, the minister stated that the accumulated silt, if not removed, could lead to flooding and water flow is-sues during the next monsoon. He assured that necessary funds would be re-leased immediately upon receiving a proposal for the clearance work.

He further said that a discussion on fund allocation for landslide prevention in Uttara Kannada district would take place in the state cabinet meeting on Janu-ary 16, in consultation with the Revenue Minister. Additional funds will be sanctioned if required, and measures will be taken to prevent such incidents in the future.

During his visit, the minister inspected ongoing kharland (coastal land recla-mation) projects in Karwar, Ankola, Kumta, Honnavar, and Bhatkal taluks.

Among those present during the visit were Satish K. Sail, Chairman of Karna-taka State Marketing Communication and Advertising Agency Ltd.; Raghavan, Secretary of the Small Irrigation Department; Chief Engineer Jagadeesh Rathod; and Superintendent Engineer Satish, along with other officials.