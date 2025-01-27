Moodbidri hosts India’s largest student gathering to celebrate Republic Day

Moodbidri: The spirit of unity and patriotism was on full display as the open-air theatre Vanajakshi K Sripati Bhat of Alva’s Education Foundation transformed into a vibrant celebration of the 76th Republic Day. More than 30,000 students and audiences gathered, surrounded by tricolour-themed pillars, patriotic decorations, and the resonant strains of Jana Gana Mana, Vande Mataram, and Koti Kantho Se.

Presiding over the flag-hoisting ceremony, Karnataka Legislative Council Chairman Basavaraj Horatti emphasised the importance of upholding constitutional rights and duties. “Republic Day at Alva’s is more than a national celebration—it is a historic moment of unity and reflection,” he remarked. Praising Alva’s Education Foundation for its unique blend of cultural enrichment and academic excellence, Horatti urged students to remember their roots, the sacrifices of their parents, the guidance of teachers, and the institutions shaping their futures.

Horatti also paid tribute to Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, acknowledging his pivotal role in drafting the Constitution, which remains the cornerstone of the nation’s democracy. He highlighted the Constitution’s significance in providing equality, freedom, and fundamental rights while urging everyone to respect it as the supreme law of the land. “Even as the nation advances in science and technology, we must never forget the unity and freedom gifted to us by the Constitution and our freedom fighters. We must honour it by living up to its ideals,” he said.

The event witnessed the participation of dignitaries such as Alva’s Education Foundation chairman Dr. M. Mohan Alva, Bharat Scouts and Guides Karnataka State Chief Commissioner P.G.R. Scindia, former minister K. Abhay Chandra Jain, entrepreneur Mustafa, and Alva’s management trustees Vivek Alva and Dr. Vinay Alva. Adding to the grandeur were over 300 retired and serving soldiers, along with 2,170 Cubs, Bulbuls, Scouts, Guides, Rovers, Rangers, and NCC cadets who played an integral part in the celebration.

The programme commenced with the hoisting of the National Flag, accompanied by the singing of the National Anthem, creating an atmosphere of reverence and pride. Speeches by prominent dignitaries emphasized the values enshrined in the Constitution and the role of youth in upholding these ideals.

A series of cultural performances added colour to the celebrations. Students showcased their talents through folk dances, skits, and musical renditions, each act reflecting India’s rich cultural diversity. A special tableau parade, depicting historical milestones and the achievements of modern India, captivated the audience.

The event also featured a mass pledge by the students, reaffirming their commitment to nation-building and ethical values. Competitions such as essay writing, painting, and quiz contests centred around the theme of Republic Day were organised in the lead-up to the event, with winners felicitated during the ceremony.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Guest lauded the organisers and participants for their dedication and enthusiasm. “This gathering of over 30,000 students is a testament to the spirit of unity and the power of young minds. Moodbidri has set an example for the entire nation,” the

dignitary remarked.

The unprecedented scale of the celebration has put Moodbidri on the national map, showcasing it as a beacon of educational excellence and community spirit. The event concluded with a ceremonial march past, followed by the

distribution of sweets.