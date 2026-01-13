More funds to Kannada Book Authority to protect publishers’ interests: Minister

Bengaluru: Acknowledgingthe difficulties faced by publishers in the State, Minister for Backward Classes Welfare and Kannada and Culture Shivaraj Tangadagi on Monday said the government would provide increased financial assistance to the Kannada Book Authority in the coming days, particularly to support bulk book procurement schemes aimed at safeguarding publishers’ interests.

The Minister was speaking after inaugurating the implementation programme of the ‘Home Library for Every Household’ initiative of the Kannada Book Authority at his official residence.

Praising the efforts of the Authority, Minister Shivaraj Tangadagi said the initiative was playing a vital role in promoting reading habits among the public. “Every individual must cultivate a love for books, as books are a foundation for knowledge. It is this culture of reading that sustains writers, publishers and the publishing industry. Book love must grow into a mass movement, and this initiative should serve as a catalyst,” he said.

Senior writer and former minister Dr. BT Lalitha Nayak, who presented a certificate of appreciation to the Minister for implementing a home library at his residence, said books transform human beings from a state of ignorance to humanity. “The reading culture seen in Western countries should inspire us. Ours is a society rooted in faith, but books have the responsibility of shaping it into a society guided by human values,” she observed, wishing success to the ‘Home Library’ scheme for supporting writers and publishers.

Raising concerns over the suspension of bulk book procurement by the Library Department, which has caused hardship to publishers, Kannada Book Authority Chairman Dr. Manasa urged corrective measures. He said the ‘Home Library for Every Household’ initiative had been launched with great expectations, aiming to reach one lakh homes across the State. To achieve this, awareness committees have been formed in every district to assist citizens in setting up personal libraries.

Referring to the international success of writer Banu Mushtaq’s work Hrudaya Hanate, which has seen strong sales in European countries, Dr. Manasa said a similar reading culture needs to be nurtured within Karnataka as well.

During the programme, Minister Tangadagi distributed eligibility certificates to members of the Bengaluru Urban District Library Awareness Committee. Kannada Book Authority Administrator K.B. Kiran Singh spoke earlier about the initiative and highlighted the challenges faced by publishers.