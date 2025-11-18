More than 1,000 teachers in Karnataka Residential Schools to be trained in computational thinking

Bengaluru: In a move to equip students from marginalized communities with future-ready skills, Quest Alliance and the Karnataka Residential Educational Institutions Society (KREIS) have partnered to train 1,104 teachers in computational thinking, reaching 44,000+ students across 800 schools. Quest Alliance, a not-for-profit trust that equips young people with 21st century skills by enabling self-learning, will lead this training as part of an MoU with KREIS.

Building on the impact of an earlier collaboration with KREIS – which reached more than 15,000 students from these communities.

Quest Alliance is extending the partnership with KREIS to strengthen the EcosySTEM approach. Through Quest Alliance’s proposed Master Trainer (MT) cascade, the aim is to build capacities of teachers across the state of Karnataka.

Learners from multiple backgrounds communities will gain access to digital fluency, coding skills, critical thinking and problem solving skills. This initiative aims to strengthen STEM mindsets, equip educators with digital pedagogies, and enable learners to build pathways to future careers. The initiative will further integrate experiential strategies such as school level ideathons, and hackathons, to promote design thinking and problem-solving thereby enabling learners to think critically for solutions to problems within communities.

Investing in our learners means investing in our future. We’re proud to take this step toward educational equity—delivering essential academic support and computational thinking resources to those who need them most.