MP K. Brijesh Chowta Criticizes State Government’s Failure to Uphold Law and Order After Mangalore Bank Robbery

Mangalore: After a daylight robbery at Kotekar Co-operative Bank in Mangalore, Member of Parliament for Dakshina Kannada, K. Brijesh Chowta, strongly criticized the law and order situation under Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's government. He said the robbery serves as a stark reminder of the growing crime wave in the state and the failure of the government to ensure public safety.

A gang of robbers entered the bank on Friday, making off with gold ornaments and cash valued at several crores of rupees. Chowta expressed concern over the brazen nature of the crime, which took place while CM Siddaramaiah was in the city, and highlighted the growing insecurity in the region. He demanded the immediate arrest of the criminals and stringent action against them.

"The robbery, coupled with increasing incidents of murder, extortion, and other violent crimes, points to a complete breakdown of law and order in Karnataka," said Chowta. He added that the state's law enforcement seems incapable of addressing the rising tide of criminal activity, which is happening with little regard for police intervention.

Chowta further pointed to other recent crimes, including an ATM robbery in Bidar in which the staff were killed, and a robbery in Vitla targeting a businessman’s home. He also mentioned a gruesome incident in Bangalore involving the mutilation of cattle, all of which, he argued, demonstrate the lawlessness under the current government.

“The fact that such a serious crime could occur while the Chief Minister is in the city is a reflection of how deep the law and order issue runs in this state,” Chowta remarked. “It is becoming increasingly dangerous for the people, especially for business owners, who are now living in constant fear.”

Chowta stated that the Siddaramaiah government has failed to protect the public, resulting in an environment where criminals operate freely. He called for immediate measures to restore safety and security in the state and hold those responsible for these crimes accountable.