MRPL bags two innovation awards at FIPI Awards during India Energy Week 2026

Mangaluru: Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Limited (MRPL), a Schedule ‘A’ Central Public Sector Enterprise and a subsidiary of Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC), has won two major honours at the Federation of Indian Petroleum Industry (FIPI) Awards, held on the sidelines of India Energy Week (IEW) 2026.

MRPL was conferred with the FIPI Innovator of the Year (Team) Award 2025, recognising its sustained excellence in refining innovation and indigenous technological development. In addition, R. Karthick of MRPL received the Young Achiever of the Year in Oil Industry (Male) award for his outstanding individual contribution to innovation in the downstream oil and gas sector.

The Innovator of the Year (Team) Award was received by Mundkur Shyamprasad Kamath, Managing Director, MRPL, along with Nandakumar Velayudhan Pillai, Director (Refinery). The awards were presented by Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri in the presence of Dr Neeraj Mittal, Secretary, Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas.

India Energy Week is the country’s flagship global energy event, bringing together policymakers, industry leaders, innovators and technology providers to deliberate on energy security and energy transition. FIPI is the apex industry body representing India’s oil and gas sector.

With this recognition, MRPL has achieved a significant milestone by winning innovation awards in refining from the Government of India for the fifth time in the last four years, highlighting its consistent focus on process excellence, operational efficiency and technology-driven growth.

MRPL’s management said the awards reflected the organisation’s strong culture of innovation and teamwork, adding that the company remains committed to supporting India’s energy security while advancing sustainable and resilient refining practices.