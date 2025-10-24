MRPL Plants Over 5,000 Saplings in Mangaluru Under “Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam-2.0” Campaign

Mangaluru: Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Limited (MRPL) has successfully planted and distributed 5,034 saplings across Mangaluru and surrounding areas as part of the Ministry of Environment, Forest & Climate Change’s (MoEFCC) nationwide initiative, “Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam-2.0.” The campaign encourages citizens to plant a tree in honor of their mothers, fostering environmental stewardship and strengthening India’s green cover.

The drive saw active participation from MRPL employees, students, government officials, and local community members. Saplings were planted in collaboration with educational institutions, government offices, and public organizations, highlighting the collective effort toward biodiversity conservation and sustainable development.

The initiative is the second phase of the campaign launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on World Environment Day 2024. According to MoEFCC, more than 80 crore saplings have been planted nationwide under the program, surpassing the annual target ahead of schedule.

“Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam-2.0” integrates schools, Eco Clubs, and local communities, aligning with Mission LiFE (Lifestyle for Environment) to instill long-term ecological responsibility among citizens. MRPL’s participation reflects its ongoing commitment to environmental sustainability and community engagement.

The campaign reinforces the importance of individual contributions toward ecological balance and calls on citizens to take part in nurturing India’s natural resources for future generations.