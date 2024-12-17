MRPL’s New Bitumen Unit to Strengthen India’s Road Infrastructure

MANGALURU: Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Limited (MRPL) has unveiled its latest Bitumen production unit, equipped with advanced ‘Biturox’ technology developed by Austria-based Pörner, a global leader in Bitumen solutions. Designed by Engineers India Limited (EIL), the new facility is expected to significantly enhance MRPL’s role in India’s infrastructure development.

The new production train, with an annual capacity of 1.5 lakh metric tonnes, doubles MRPL’s Bitumen production capabilities. This expansion is poised to reduce India’s reliance on imported Bitumen and support the growing demand for high-quality materials essential for the nation’s expansive highway network.

India’s push for robust road infrastructure as a cornerstone of economic growth has created a surging demand for Bitumen. Recognising this need, MRPL initiated the expansion project in 2022. The state-of-the-art plant in Mangaluru can produce premium VG40 Bitumen while offering the flexibility to manufacture other grades, such as VG30, ensuring consistent supply for diverse road construction needs.

Speaking on the milestone, MRPL Executive Director (Projects) BHV Prasad said, “This new Bitumen production unit reflects our commitment to delivering high-quality products to support India’s infrastructure needs. With advanced technology and a focus on quality, we aim to empower road builders with durable and sustainable solutions, strengthening the country’s development journey.”

Strategically located in Mangaluru, the facility is expected to meet the growing needs of India’s road construction industry. The initiative also aligns with the vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat, as the locally produced Bitumen reduces dependency on imports and supports national self-reliance.

The new facility positions MRPL as a key contributor to India’s road-building sector, offering a boost to projects focused on durable and sustainable highway networks.