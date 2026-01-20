Mumbai Climate Week highlights community-led, gender-responsive climate planning as future of local action

Mumbai: Mumbai Climate Week (MCW) on Monday underlined the growing importance of community-led and gender-responsive climate action with the launch of a pioneering district-level climate planning initiative in Raigad, Maharashtra. The three-year pilot project aims to integrate gender justice, indigenous knowledge, and grassroots leadership into climate governance, offering a replicable model for districts across the state and the country.

The initiative was formally launched during a two-day national seminar titled “Pathways to Gender-Responsive Local Climate Action and Justice: Localizing SDGs, Decolonizing Governance, Indigenizing Knowledge”*, organised as part of the 90th-year Navati celebrations of the Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS). The seminar also served as a curtain-raiser to Mumbai Climate Week 2026, scheduled to be held from February 17 to 19, 2026.

The Raigad Climate Action Planning pilot is being led by TISS in partnership with the Maharashtra State Climate Action Cell (SCAC), Asar Social Impact Advisors, Waatavaran Foundation, and the Policy & Development Advisory Group, with support from the University of Toronto India Foundation. The project seeks to strengthen district-, village-, and Panchayat-level climate planning processes in alignment with Maharashtra’s State Action Plan on Climate Change (SAPCC) 2.0.

Inaugurating the initiative, Abhijit Ghorpade, Director of the State Climate Action Cell, said the project would help translate state-level climate commitments into actionable plans at the grassroots. “Local institutions and communities are central to effective climate action, and this initiative will help districts plan in ways that are both inclusive and impact-driven,” he noted.

Speaking on the occasion, Shishir Joshi, Founder of Mumbai Climate Week, stressed that climate solutions must emerge from the ground up. “Climate action in India cannot remain confined to policy rooms and global summits. Real solutions will come from districts, villages, and communities—especially from women and indigenous groups who experience climate impacts first-hand,” he said, adding that the Raigad pilot reflects MCW’s vision of democratic, inclusive, and scalable climate governance.

Echoing this view, Prof. M. Mariappan, Officiating Vice-Chancellor of TISS, highlighted the role of women in building climate resilience. “Women often draw on deep community knowledge and care practices to shape adaptation efforts. Climate planning must therefore centre community voices while addressing structural inequalities,” he said.

The seminar emphasised that climate change is not only an environmental issue but also a social and economic challenge that disproportionately affects women, tribal populations, and marginalised communities. Participants called for integrating climate justice into development planning to ensure climate action plans are socially equitable as well as technically robust.

Key highlights of the seminar included the launch of the Raigad Climate Action Planning Project, a Conference of Panchayats—positioned as a Global South counter-narrative to international COPs—and the screening of a documentary titled “Climate Resilience: Life as Told by Women”, showcasing women-led adaptation practices in Kerala’s coastal regions.

Mumbai Climate Week 2026, to be held at the Jio World Convention Centre, will extend beyond a three-day event through preparatory activities and post-conference synthesis, including workshops, case studies, films, and follow-up reports. Conceptualised by Project Mumbai in partnership with the Maharashtra government and supported by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, MCW aims to position Mumbai as a leading climate action hub from the Global South.