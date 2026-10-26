Mysuru Dasara row: Royal family may reconsider handing over Golden Howdah to govt in future

Bengaluru: A controversy has erupted over the Karnataka government's handling of the Mysuru Dasara celebrations, with Rajamata Pramodadevi Wadiyar alleging police high-handedness and ill-treatment of royal family members, warning that she may reconsider handing over the Golden Howdah (Ambari) to the government in the future.

The BJP has accused Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar of violating traditions for publicity, while the state government has defended its actions, saying it respects the royal family and is willing to address its grievances.

Responding to the controversy, Urban Development Minister and Mysuru District In-charge Minister Yathindra Siddaramaiah said the government had not taken the Ambari from the royal family without payment and that arrangements for Dasara were made with the cooperation of both the government and the royal family.

“The Ambari in which the idol of Chamundeshwari is placed is the property of the palace, and we pay for it. Dasara should be conducted properly with the cooperation of the government and the royal family,” he said.

Yathindra said the Forest Department itself took time to decide on the Ambari elephant and clarified that, to his knowledge, the department was not required to inform the royal family about its decision.

He said Pramodadevi had issued a letter to the media without directly approaching the government, even though officials had been in touch with the royal family and had invited its members to share their expectations.

“She could have informed us about her concerns. Apart from one incident during the Vijayadashami celebrations, when Jatti Kalaga was cancelled, there was no major disturbance. Despite this, she has raised complaints. Our officials will speak to her, and we are ready to discuss the matter,” he said.

Yathindra further said the palace board and palace land belonged to the government, but asserted that the administration respected the royal family and would continue to seek its cooperation in conducting Dasara. He assured the grievances would be addressed.

Deputy Chief Minister G. Parameshwara also sought to allay the concerns, saying the government had continued the tradition in the manner it had been carried forward after the royal family was removed from its former role in administering the celebrations.

“Nothing new has been attempted by the Chief Minister. There is no reason for her to feel hurt. If she has felt hurt in any way, we will visit her and rectify the situation,” he said.

However, BJP state president and legislator B.Y. Vijayendra criticised Shivakumar, alleging that the Chief Minister had prioritised publicity over respect for Karnataka's cultural traditions.

Vijayendra said the BJP had no objection to the Chief Minister inviting chief ministers of other states to the celebrations. However, he objected to Shivakumar taking his wife to the Jamboo Savari inauguration and the procession, alleging this broke the state's traditions.

Vijayendra also referred to the Bengaluru Chinnaswamy Stadium stampede, which claimed 11 lives, alleging that a publicity battle between former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar had contributed to the controversy surrounding the event. He further criticised the absence of photographs of Parameshwara and the district in-charge minister during Dasara, alleging that the government was placing publicity above established conventions.

In a letter released to the media on Sunday, Pramodadevi Wadiyar said information regarding the elephant selected to carry the Ambari had been withheld from the royal family for nearly 45 years until the last moment. She said she had to obtain information herself by contacting the Deputy Conservator of Forests (DCF).

She questioned the manner in which the government handled the arrangements and alleged that royal family members had faced police high-handedness and ill-treatment. She warned that the royal family could reconsider handing over the Golden Howdah to the government in the future.

Stating that the royal family's Navaratri celebrations attached the highest importance to religious rituals, she said the Dasara celebrations organised by the government had no significance or connection with their traditional observances.

Pramodadevi also said that if the government's actions obstructed their traditions, the royal family could approach the High Court, though it had not done so. She maintained that holding the Ambari procession from the Mysuru Palace to Bannimantap on the occasion of Chamundi Rathotsava in the future would be appropriate.