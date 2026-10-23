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Mysuru Dasara showcases state’s cultural richness and innovation
In Short
The event was also notable as Chief Minister D K Shivakumar celebrated his first Dasara as head of the state government
Mysuru: Mysuru Dasara 2026 stood out for its blend of traditional grandeur and contemporary attractions, reinforcing its reputation as one of Karnataka’s most celebrated cultural festivals. The event was also notable as Chief Minister DK Shivakumar celebrated his first Dasara as head of the state government.
The festivities began with special prayers to Goddess Chamundeshwari at Chamundi Hills and culminated in a series of events across the city, including the spectacular JambooSavari, cultural performances, flower exhibitions, wrestling bouts and the traditional torchlight parade. This year’s celebrations introduced several attractions intended to broaden the festival’s appeal. Bands from the Indian Army, Air Force and Navy participated in the procession, bringing military music and patriotic fervour to the celebrations. Kannada film personalities and cultural troupes from different states also attracted considerable public attention.
One of the major innovations was the inclusion of coastal Karnataka’s Kambala, the traditional buffalo race associated with the region’s farming communities. The event brought an important element of coastal culture to Mysuru and highlighted the diversity of Karnataka’s traditions. The flower show at Kuppanna Park featured elaborate floral displays, including a model of Vidhana Soudha. The Dasara exhibition and wrestling competitions offered additional entertainment to residents and tourists.
Young audiences gathered for Yuva Dasara, where popular singer Sid Sriram entertained music lovers. Performances at Mysuru Palace celebrated classical music, dance and literature. Professor Nagamani Srinath was honoured with the State Sangeetha Vidwan award, while an Urdu poetry programme conveyed a message of cultural harmony.
The participation of Kerala Chief Minister V.D. Satheesan and Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy in the JambooSavari strengthened the festival’s inter-state significance. Cultural tableaux and performers from outside Karnataka further highlighted India’s diversity. A spectacular drone display during the Bannimantap torchlight parade became another talking point, combining technology with entertainment. The festival attracted tourists from across the country, benefiting local businesses and tourism-related activities. Mysuru Dasara 2026 demonstrated that preserving heritage while embracing new ideas can make a traditional celebration more inclusive, vibrant and relevant to younger generations.
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