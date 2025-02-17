Mysuru: Family Found Dead in Apartment, Police Investigate

A family of four was found dead in an apartment in Vishweshwaraiah Nagar on Monday.

The deceased have been identified as Chetan (45), his wife Rupali (43), their son Kushal (15), and Chetan's mother Priyamvada (62).

Police suspect that Chetan may have poisoned his family before hanging himself. However, the exact cause of death is still under investigation, and a detailed inquiry has been launched.